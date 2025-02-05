Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Monisha Keeps Purvi On The Edge Of Her Knife, Threatens RV

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for almost eleven years with interesting storylines and major twists. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) exposes Monisha, but she tries to prove her wrong. Beji throws Monisha out, and Dipika tries to take a stand for her.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha becomes angry and reveals that she is not alone the culprit. She reveals that since everyone is blaming her, she won’t stop. She highlights that Harleen asked her to do all these things, which leaves Harleen surprised. On the other hand, RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi are shocked by this revelation. However, Monisha still doesn’t get away with her crimes and conspiracy, and housemates find the truth.

As Monisha sees that the situation is out of her control, she grabs Purvi and puts a knife in her throat, threatening everyone to stay away from her, or she will kill Purvi. She also threatens RV to marry her. Monisha tells RV to marry her, or she will not leave Purvi. Everyone panics while Dipika asks Monisha to stop. RV tells her to leave Purvi and that he will talk to her, creating a panic.

Will Monisha leave Purvi, or will she destroy everything?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).