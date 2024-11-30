Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Confesses Her Love For Sahil, RV And Purvi Shocked

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, fans can gear up for a major twist in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). RV and Purvi become happy that Netra’s chapter will soon end. They head to meet Sahil.

In the upcoming episode, while driving towards the office, RV gets romantic with Purvi. RV’s car bumps into Sahil’s car, and a massive accident takes place. Sahil becomes unconscious, and blood starts flowing from his head. The doctors deny to admit him, and RV requests them to save Sahil. Netra also arrives, and she cries bitterly.

Soon, the police arrive, and the doctors operate on Sahil. RV interrogates Netra, who is tense. She confesses her love for Sahil, saying that she loves him very much and that he is everything to her. Before RV can ask anything else, Netra bursts into anger, highlighting that Sahil is on deathbed and RVhe is worried about his investigation.

As the doctor comes out, Netra asks him about Sahil’s well-being, and he reveals that Sahil is dead, leaving RV and Purvi shocked. At the same time, Netra goes mad and she falls down crying bitterly.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).