Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Netra Points A Gun At Purvi, RV Becomes Victim

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma) proves RV (Abrar Qazi) innocent by showing the video proof of Netra accepting that she faked molestation.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi exposes Monisha, who reveals that she wanted to end this chapter, but RV killed Sahil. Upon this, Jasbir reveals that Netra planned her boyfriend’s murder, leaving everyone shocked. Monisha worries that Purvi might expose her, but she takes a deep breath as she escapes the video.

Purvi declares that now Netra will not marry RV because she lied about her molestation. Purvi tells the police officers to arrest Netra as these proofs are enough to prove her guilty. The police reveal that Netra will get jailed. Netra becomes furious, and she runs towards Purvi, pointing a gun at her. RV intervenes and becomes a victim of Netra’s attack, leaving everyone shocked.

