Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). The media warns RV that if he fails to marry Netra, he might get jailed. Netra forces RV to take the last ‘phera’, and Purvi stops the wedding.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi tells everyone that now this wedding will not take place because Netra is a liar, and she faked her molestation. The media warns Purvi that if she can prove this, then only she should say it, or the whole house may go to prison. Netra confronts Purvi, asking her who told her that RV didn’t molest her. Khushi and Diya also expose Jasbir, which creates an intense moment.

Purvi reveals that she herself heard Netra tell her that RV didn’t molest her, and she has proof of the same in her phone. Deepika worries about Monisha and goes to find her. Purvi tells Yug to arrange a big screen. Netra, in anger, tries to destroy the proof, but Harleen stops her. Deepika finds Monisha and tells her that Purvi has proof, and she is showing it to everyone, leaving her shocked.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).