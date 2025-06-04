Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana And Shivansh Get Close – Will Raunak Stop His Chase For Prarthana?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last eleven years, and it continues to captivate hearts with its major dramas and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Raunak tries to convince Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) to leave Shivansh (Namik Paul) and come back to him as he knows she still loves her. Meanwhile, Shivansh arrives.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) exits from Shivansh’s house. As he returns home, Smita becomes angry, discovering that he is chasing Prarthana. Smita tells Raunak that Prarthana is married now. Not only that, but Prarthana also stays with Shivansh and shares the same room and bed with him. Raunak screams and asks Smita to stop. However, Smita slaps Raunak to bring him into reality and make him accept the truth.

On the other hand, Shivansh becomes emotional, and Prarthana sees him in his most vulnerable state. As Shivansh breaks down in tears and sits on the floor, Prarthana becomes her support and consoles him, hugging him tight. Slowly, Shivansh and Prarthana are getting close to each other, hinting at their blooming love.

However, will Raunak accept the fact that he has lost Prarthana forever?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.