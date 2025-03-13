Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Slaps Vihaan, Criticises His Behaviour

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling over hearts for the last ten years, with major ups and downs, and continues entertaining the audience. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Prarthana’s (Pranali Rathod) friendship grows, which leaves Smita worried. She notices the growing chemistry and plans to bring Payal close to Raunak.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana comes out of her house and roams the town. She finds a jewelry shop, and the pretty necklace makes her happy. She looks at the necklace and smiles. As she leaves after enjoying the window shopping, Vihaan pulls her towards him.

Prarthana becomes angry seeing Vihaan and slaps him. She confronts him for touching her. Vihaan fumes in anger and warns Prarthana that he will seek revenge on her. Prarthana tells him whatever she did with him was the right thing, and she will do it again and again if he continues. But Vihaan vows to make Prarthana’s life heal, leaving her scared.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.