Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana’s Life In Danger – How Will Raunak Save Her?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling over hearts for the last ten years with major twists and turns. The show continues to spread its charm, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Smita throws Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) out of the house as she exposes Vihaan. Payal’s mother forces her to get married to Raunak (Akshay Bindra) just to demand alimony later.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana struggles to save herself. As she runs to escape from Vihaan’s goons, Prarthana meets a victim of Vihaan’s dirty business. She confesses her statement as evidence to expose him while Vihaan’s goons tail Prarthana.

Prarthana runs to save her life and arrives at Raunak’s house. The goons try to find Prarthana, but she hides behind the wall. Meanwhile, Raunak asks the goons about their identity, landing them in trouble. On the other hand, Vihaan continues the wedding with Sneha to execute his plan further.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.