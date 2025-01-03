Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Gets Upset With RV, Monisha Worries Due To Khushi

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with amazing storylines and major dramas for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Purvi gets upset with RV as he goes on a trip despite being ill. Monisha taunts Purvi, and Harleen takes Purvi’s side.

In the upcoming episode, RV saves Khushi on his way and returns home. He informs Purvi that he refuses to go and cancels the meeting because Purvi doesn’t want him to go. Diya teases Purvi, highlighting that RV cares for her. Purvi becomes happy. Monisha makes a shocking revelation that Netra calls Purvi to meet her. Deepika expresses her concern that Netra might expose them.

Khushi goes behind RV to thank him, and they indulge in an argument in which RV taunts her for her past deeds. Monisha sees Khushi with RV, which leaves her worried. Purvi brings coffee for RV, and he tells her she is very nice and he is happy to have her. Rav indirectly taunts Khushi, highlighting that he wishes he hadn’t met some people.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).