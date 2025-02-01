Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Purvi Seeks Help From Jasbir, Will Monisha Get Exposed?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. The show continues to rule over hearts with its interesting twists and turns in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). RV and Purvi come close to each other and spend quality time. Monisha’s plan fails to kill Purvi as her goon stabs Khushi’s husband Armaan. The next day, Purvi comes to meet Jasbir in the jail.

In the upcoming episode, Jasbir becomes happy as he sees Purvi in front of him. He welcomes her, asking what made her come. Jasbir requests her not to ask him to break his relationship with her, but Purvi clarifies that she has no relationship with him. Later, Purvi asks Jasbir for help. She seeks his help to expose Monisha in front of everyone, leaving Jasbir shocked.

Later, Monisha arrives at RV’s house, where Khushi and Purvi are already investigating the matter. In an intense moment, RV asks Netra who gave her money to plot all this. Netra shows no fear or greed, and she takes Monisha’s name bluntly, which leaves Purvi and RV shocked. At the same time, Monisha arrives, creating a critical moment.

However, it will be interesting to see whether this is true or just a dream, or Netra might twist her words.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).