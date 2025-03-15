Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Indirectly Confesses His Feelings – Will Prarthana Accept His Love?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been ruling hearts for a decade now and is still a favorite of the audience. It is produced by the iconic Ekta Kapoor under her production, Balaji Telefilms. Vihaan seeks revenge on Sneha and her family by marrying her and spending a night with her.

In the upcoming episode, Vihaan tells Sneha that he is leaving her, but she is unable to accept it. However, Vihaan ruins Sneha’s life and disrespects her feelings. He blames Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) for everything that happened with Sneha. However, Sneha saves Prarthana.

Later, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) tells Prarthana that so many things keep happening to her, but she always smiles, and he wonders how she manages to smile in such scenarios. He sees no one to care for her while she thinks about everyone. Prarthana, smiling, shares that her ShrinathJi cares for her. Upon this, Raunak indirectly confesses his feelings, telling her that he also cares for her, which Payal overhears, leaving her shocked.

However, seeing if Prarthana accepts Raunak’s love will be interesting.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.