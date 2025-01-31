Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV And Purvi’s Romantic Union, Will Monisha Succeed In Her Ploy?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with interesting ups and downs for the last ten years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Monisha instigates Dushyant to seek revenge from Purvi (Rachi Sharma) for challenging Monisha. On the other hand, RV (Abrar Qazi) confesses his feelings for Purvi.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha plans to separate RV and Purvi. She takes help from Dushyant, and they make a ploy against Purvi to kill her. They call a goon to attack Purvi. On the other hand, Armaan threatens Khushi to expose her truth in front of RV and Purvi. RV again performs the ‘sath phera’ with Purvi and applies vermilion to her forehead. RV says he fails to convert his feelings into words but loves her a lot.

Purvi tells RV that he has applied vermilion on her forehead twice and that God has blessed her with him twice. She expresses that he is her ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. RV takes Purvi to their room. He holds her close, and they are lost in romantic moments. Monisha is unaware of RV and Purvi’s romantic union.

It will be interesting to see whether Monisha succeeds in her ploy or RV, and Purvi’s love will win despite the odds.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).