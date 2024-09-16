Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV Spots Monisha With Jasbir, Confronts Her

Zee TV television show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the last decade, and still, it is everyone’s favorite. Monisha reveals to Neha’s boyfriend Sahil that she is the one behind all the conspiracy. On the other hand, Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) sister shares the truth about Neha’s boyfriend, whom she saw coming to their home. Purvi and RV (Abrar Qazi) are shocked. Later, they see Neha and Sahil’s photo together, where they pose closely, leaving Purvi and RV shocked. They decide to find out Neha’s full truth.

In the upcoming episode, RV takes his car and goes out for work, where, in traffic, he spots Monisha in her car. Interestingly, RV sees Monisha taking Jasbir in her car and leaving together, leaving RV shocked. RV tails Monisha and confronts her. He reveals that he saw her with Jasbir. RV questions Monisha about why she met Jasbir and what work he has with her. Shocked by the confrontation, Monisha stays quiet, and RV asks Monisha to tell him the truth and warns her that she can’t lie, leaving Monisha distressed.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).