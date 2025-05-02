Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Discovers About Smita’s Truth – Will He Seek Revenge From Her?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling over hearts for the last eleven years with interesting ups and downs. The show continues to rule with major dramas. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. Smita wondered about Shivansh’s rude behavior towards her, leaving her curious.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh decides to meet Smita again to learn about her life. He arrives at the Zaveri house, which shocks Smita. As Shivansh enters the room, Smita asks why he has come here. Shivansh brings her a bouquet and emphasizes that he wants to apologize.

Meanwhile, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Kanti also come. He asks about Raunak, and she reveals he is her son, which hits him hard. Smita also invites Shivansh to Raunak’s marriage ceremony with Prarthana (Pranali Rathod). Later, Shivansh starts hating Smita even more, recalling the truth that she left him and his father for a very rich man.

Will Shivansh seek revenge from his own mother for leaving him?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.