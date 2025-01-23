Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shocking! Khushi Confesses Her Feelings For RV, Monisha Burns Purvi Alive

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Monisha kidnaps Purvi and plans to eliminate her from RV’s life.

In the upcoming episode, RV runs behind Jasbir to catch him, but Khushi comes in between. She threatens him, and Jasbir warns her that nobody will come to save her. But as he pushes her near the fire, RV saves her. Upon this, Khushi confesses her love to RV, leaving RV’s aunt shocked.

On the other hand, Monisha pretends that Netra is hitting her, leaving the housemates worried. Purvi is scared and worried about herself. Monisha pours kerosene around Purvi and plans to burn her alive. She tells her that this day will be special for her as she will get rid of Purvi. She congratulated Purvi for her death day and lit a match stick to burn Purvi alive. Purvi is shocked and helpless.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).