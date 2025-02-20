Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Sita Plots Payal With Raunak, Will Raunak & Prarthana’s Love Story Begin?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with interesting ups and downs for almost ten years now. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Sita looks excited about her son’s birthday, but no one remembers Baa’s. However, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) comes and wishes her, leaving everyone feeling guilty while Sita is irritated.

In the upcoming episode, Sita takes Raunak with her. But he comes back into the hall and is mesmerized by Prarthana’s beauty, even without seeing her properly. Later, Prarthana leaves for home, and Sita prepares for the birthday celebration and other functions.

Sita asks her servants to call Kishan’s elder daughter Prarthana for work as she has a lot of work pending today. She also says that she will pay them extra. As Prarthana comes, she bumps into Payal, whom Sita has called. Payal gives Prarthana a weird look, but Sita asks Payal to meet Raunak, build her relationship with him, and understand him.

It will be interesting to see how Prarthana and Raunak’s love story begins.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluw lia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.