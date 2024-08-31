Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, you will see a major drama when Neha gets close to RV.

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, keeps the audience on the edge of their seats with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). Neha threatens RV and Purvi that if they don’t get divorced, she will get them arrested again. RV tries to make Neha understand their situation, but nothing works in his favor.

In the upcoming episode, Neha takes a moment to relax and talks to herself. She expresses how terrible she feels doing all the drama to threaten RV and Purvi with divorce. Neha also feels she doesn’t want Purvi to sign the divorce papers. Standing behind Neha, Purvi overhears all this, leaving her shocked.

Purvi decides to take a step, and she signs the divorce papers with RV and hands it over to Neha. Neha expresses her happiness in front of everyone and gets close to RV. However, Monisha becomes jealous of Neha and asks her to leave RV’s hand, upon which Monisha orders her to take her hand back, but Neha questions her concern.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).