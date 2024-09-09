Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when Purvi forces Neha to spill the truth.

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Purvi (Rachi Sharma), with the help of Yug and RV (Abrar Qazi), plans against Neha. She gets Neha unconscious during the ring exchange ceremony.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi takes Neha to her room to make her feel better. Monisha gets afraid of Purvi’s plan, and at the same time, Jassie disguises as the waiter gets worried. Purvi forces Neha, though she is in an unconscious state, to spill the truth about who is giving her money to accuse RV. Neha goes on to reveal the name and leaves Purvi shocked. Neha shares that Monisha has given her money, upon which Purvi tells Neha that she will give her double the money Monisha will give, but in return, she will have to go away from RV’s life.

In the tense scene, Neha tells Purvi that she cannot accept Purvi’s offer because someone else is also involved, and she has nothing in her hand. Purvi is shocked and wonders about her next step.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).