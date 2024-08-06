Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Harleen Challenges Purvi, Monisha Gets Worried

Ekta Kapoor, under Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show, Kumkum Bhagya. The audience sees major dramas in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). After Purvi gets RV released from jail, they both meet Deeya’s future in-laws, convincing them not to break the relationship between Deeya and her future husband. Later, they meet TV’s in-laws.

In the upcoming episode, RV and Purvi return home. Harleen demands that Purvi leave the house, but RV takes a stand and announces that Purvi will live with him. Harleen is shocked by RV’s decision. Purvi gets a call from the media, and she invites them to a conference. Harleen furiously reacts to Purvi’s decision; she challenges Purvi that if she fails to prove RV innocent during the press conference, she will have to leave the house and RV forever.

On the other hand, Monisha confronts RV, questioning whether he loves her or not. She asks if Purvi is everything to him, what value she has in his life, and finally, whether he will marry her.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).