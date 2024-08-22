Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Harleen Performs RV And Neha’s Engagement Puja, Jassie Conspires

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya never misses a chance to leave the audience with gripping storylines at the edge of their seats. Ekta Kapoor produces it under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. Monisha conspires against RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma) after she gets hurt witnessing RV and Purvi together walking as husband and wife at the party. She brings Neha back, who accepts RV’s marriage request and reveals she is happy with the decision. Monisha enjoys the scenes, while Purvi feels devastated.

In the upcoming episode, under the pressure of the situation, Harleen performs RV and Neha’s Puja before the engagement. Everyone looks unhappy. Neha sits silently while RV feels terrible. At the same time, Purvi is heartbroken by the situation and helpless. Later, Neha returns to her home, where Jassie reveals that engagement was just the trailer RV and Purvi’s mind will blow after his next mega move. Neha gets scared and she questions about what he is going to do next. Jassies remains confidential but highlights the effects of his plan.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).