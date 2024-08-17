Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Monisha Kidnaps Neha, RV Expresses Love For Purvi

Ekta Kapoor, under her banner Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. The audience sees nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi). Purvi becomes happy and cries, leaving RV confused. He questions Purvi’s mixed reaction, upon which Purvi reveals that Neha has gone from RV’s happy, and her tears are tears of happiness.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi and RV become happy with Neha’s exit from their life. However, Monisha kidnaps Neha with Jassie’s help. It seems Jassie and Monisha are planning something big. However, RV and Purvi are finally together now. RV comes to a business party with Purvi. Both look happy and beautiful together in chic outfits arriving at the party.

As soon as RV arrives at the party, the media surrounds him and asks questions about Neha’s case. RV shares his opinion that he offered her a better opportunity, but she ran away, and that people only gave him a clean chit, and things are clear. He also emphasized his bond with Purvi, and she has been his strength and support in the tough times. Witnessing RV and Purvi’s closeness and bond, Monisha, standing behind, gets jealous.

It will be interesting to see what Monisha will do next.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).