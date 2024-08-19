Kumkum Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: RV Divorces Purvi, Monisha Becomes Happy

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma). Purvi becomes happy after Neha leaves RV’s life. RV praises Purvi’s presence in his life. On the other hand, Monisha kidnaps Neha and plans a new conspiracy against Purvi. Later, RV takes Purvi to a business party, where he talks about everything good about Purvi, leaving Monisha jealous.

In the upcoming episode, Monisha conspires to separate RV and Purvi. After RV’s romantic dance with Purvi at the party, in a surprising turn of events, RV divorces Purvi and gives her divorce paper in front of everyone. RV taunts Purvi that he is divorcing her as she requested. Purvi becomes clueless and goes into deep shock, making her cry. On the other hand, Monisha, witnessing the scene from afar, enjoys the moment as her plan successfully works in her favor. Neha fears Monisha and Jassie as they trap her hostage to separate RV and Purvi.

It will be interesting to see how RV and Purvi will fight the odds and reunite for their love.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).