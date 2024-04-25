Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: A Goon Renders Prachi Unconscious, Rajvansh Bashes Poorvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As seen so far, Amar Dayal learns that Krishna (Krishna Kaul) gets rescued. A goon renders Prachi (Mughda Chaphekar) unconscious. Soon, Rajvansh (Abrar Qazi), Poorvi (Ranchi Sharma), and Monisha reach the hideout.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2736 25th April 2024

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see Krishna fighting with the goons to save everyone. Rajvansh, Poorvi, and Monisha reach the hideout and manage to save Prachi and Krishna. At the same time, Trisha gets worried about her friend Prachi. Soon, everyone comes out of the hideout, where Rajvansh asks Poorvi to go with Prachi home, but she insists on taking Diya. Later, Krishna also orders Poorvi to be with Prachi, and Rajvansh, in anger, bashes Poorvi that at least she should listen to KK as she considers him her father.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. Now, the show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi and Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).