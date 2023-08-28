Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay hires detective to find Ranbir’s past relationships

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, the Tandon family extended a heartfelt plea for Prachi to reconsider her decision to leave the house, leading to a deeply emotional moment. Touched by their genuine regret, Prachi gets emotional and ultimately agrees to stay. Amidst the emotional atmosphere, Akshay steps forward and earnestly pleads to Prachi for forgiveness. Despite his sincere regret, Prachi refuses to forgive him.

Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) frustration reaches a breaking point as Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) tries to speak and come close to her. Ranbir, with unwavering determination, responds by confessing his feelings, admitting that he yearns to engage in conversation with her because of his love. However, their intimate exchange doesn’t go unnoticed, as Akshay witnesses Ranbir’s comforting gesture, igniting a spark of jealousy.

In the coming episode, Ranbir tries to kiss Prachi. The latter gets angry and slaps Ranbir for his cheap act. Soon, she leaves and Ranbir falls unconscious on the ground due to overdrinking. Later, furious Akshay (Abhishek Malik) decides to dig in more information about Ranbir. He hires a detective and asks him to find information about past relationships.

What will happen next? Will Akshay learn about Ranbir and Prachi’s marriage?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!