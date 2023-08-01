ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay's jealousy surfaces as Ranbir becomes Prachi's savior

Prachi gets touched by Ranbir’s efforts and gestures to rescue her life despite everything they have gone through. These circumstances bring Prachi and Ranbir closer but make Akshay jealous of Ranbir in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Aug,2023 14:05:19
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay's jealousy surfaces as Ranbir becomes Prachi's savior 839618

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, goons attack and kidnap Ranbir. While held captive, Ranbir witnesses the goons’ misconduct towards a woman and bravely stands up for her. Meanwhile, Akshay and Prachi are unaware of the unfolding danger inside a trial room. When Prachi learns about Ranbir being in trouble, she gathers the courage to escape from Akshay’s grasp and rushes to save Ranbir, putting her own life at risk.

Goons target Prachi for her heroic efforts in spoiling their plans. With Prachi held hostage, Ranbir gets worried. However, police receive information about the attack in the mall. Determined to save the innocent lives at risk, the police devise a strategic plan to enter the mall discreetly and rescue all the hostages.

In the coming episode, Prachi’s life gets in danger, and Ranbir jumps in to save her. Prachi gets touched by Ranbir’s efforts and gestures to rescue her life despite everything they have gone through. These circumstances bring Prachi and Ranbir closer but make Akshay jealous of Ranbir. Eventually, the police come in and save all from the mall.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Shagun puts Sumeet’s life in danger 839524
Meet spoiler: Shagun puts Sumeet’s life in danger
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 - 30 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 839435
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (24 – 30 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Maitree spoiler: Maitree gets drug dealer Satyam arrested 839416
Maitree spoiler: Maitree gets drug dealer Satyam arrested
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan to break Radha's Teej fast in jail 839286
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan to break Radha’s Teej fast in jail
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Palki come together to save Rajveer 839392
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya and Palki come together to save Rajveer
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Police race against time to save Prachi and Ranbir 839336
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Police race against time to save Prachi and Ranbir
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to play the parallel lead in Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB 839603
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to play the parallel lead in Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan throws an unusual challenge at Savi 839599
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan throws an unusual challenge at Savi
Balaji Telefilm’s Dream Girl 2 Unveils Jaw-Dropping Poster - Ayushmann Khurrana Shines as Pooja - Trailer out today 839583
Balaji Telefilm’s Dream Girl 2 Unveils Jaw-Dropping Poster – Ayushmann Khurrana Shines as Pooja – Trailer out today
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire to explore international boundaries! 839580
Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire to explore international boundaries!
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva investigates to prove Imlie's innocence 839571
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva investigates to prove Imlie’s innocence
I wish to travel to Norway: Varun Jain 839563
I wish to travel to Norway: Varun Jain
Read Latest News