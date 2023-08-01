Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay's jealousy surfaces as Ranbir becomes Prachi's savior

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, goons attack and kidnap Ranbir. While held captive, Ranbir witnesses the goons’ misconduct towards a woman and bravely stands up for her. Meanwhile, Akshay and Prachi are unaware of the unfolding danger inside a trial room. When Prachi learns about Ranbir being in trouble, she gathers the courage to escape from Akshay’s grasp and rushes to save Ranbir, putting her own life at risk.

Goons target Prachi for her heroic efforts in spoiling their plans. With Prachi held hostage, Ranbir gets worried. However, police receive information about the attack in the mall. Determined to save the innocent lives at risk, the police devise a strategic plan to enter the mall discreetly and rescue all the hostages.

In the coming episode, Prachi’s life gets in danger, and Ranbir jumps in to save her. Prachi gets touched by Ranbir’s efforts and gestures to rescue her life despite everything they have gone through. These circumstances bring Prachi and Ranbir closer but make Akshay jealous of Ranbir. Eventually, the police come in and save all from the mall.

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

