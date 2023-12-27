Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ashutosh’s family creates ruckus at Purvi’s mehendi ceremony

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV and Purvi accidently bump into each other at the same hotel wherein Purvi is set to marry Ashutosh. Purvi inquires about RV’s health. Later, RV congratulates her for her sangeet ceremony. Soon, Purvi invites him but he refuses to attend it.

On the other hand, Prachi and Ranbir also visit the same hotel but yet again they have some hit and miss moments. Later, Jasbeer learns that Purvi’s sangeet ceremony is happening in a big hotel. He manages to find out the location and lands there. Jasbeer takes a disguise of a sardar to protect his identity as he plans to ruin her ceremony. However, Jasbeer bumps into Rajvansh at the ceremony and gets suspicious about him.

In the coming episode, Purvi’s mehendi ceremony starts and the mehendi artists decides to write A on her hands. However, because someone pushes her the A turns into R and this angers Ashutosh’s family. Soon, Ashutosh’s mother removes the entire mehendi from Purvi’s hand and later washes off her hands. She along with the entire family create ruckus at the ceremony which upsets Purvi and her family.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2620 26 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.