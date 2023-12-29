Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ashutosh’s family puts cheap allegations on RV and Purvi’s relationship

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi’s mehendi ceremony starts and the mehendi artists decides to write A on her hands. However, because someone pushes her the A turns into R and this angers Ashutosh’s family. Soon, Ashutosh’s mother removes the entire mehendi from Purvi’s hand and later washes off her hands. She along with the entire family create ruckus at the ceremony which upsets Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and her family.

Purvi and her family enjoy dancing at the sangeet ceremony. Soon, Jasbeer takes advantage of the situation and kidnaps Purvi. The latter gets shouts for help but Jasbeer takes her away. He brings her to a room and tries to misbehave with her. Purvi pushes him away and shouts for help. RV passes by the room and overhears Purvi’s screams. He enters the room and saves Purvi. Later, he gets into a fight with Jasbeer.

In the coming episode, Prachi and the family learn about Jasbeer’s act and call the police. Soon, Jasbeer makes a cheap statement on RV and Purvi’s relationship which angers Prachi and she slaps him. Police takes Jasbeer along but Ashutosh’s family thinks about Jasbeer’s words and puts cheap allegations on RV and Purvi’s relationship. Prachi, Purvi, RV and the family get shocked.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2622 28 December 2023 Written Episode Update

