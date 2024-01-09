Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Dadaji arranges RV and Purvi’s dinner date

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma) come out of the car trunk and goes to a godown to hide. However, the goons land up there and soon the couple hide behind a cupboard. While they try to hide together, they come close to each other and share an eye lock moment. Soon, a person capture their close moments.

After spending an entire night together in each other’s arms, Purvi returns home. However, Ashutosh in front of the neighbours makes cheap allegations and accuses Purvi of spending night with RV. Ashutosh continues to put allegation. Though RV defends Purvi and takes stand for her but the neighbours ask Prachi and her family to leave the chawl. Soon, RV gets angry and takes sindoor. In front of the neighbours and Prachi’s family, RV fills Purvi’s hairline with sindoor and marries her to protect her respect.

In the coming episode, RV returns home and reveals to his family about the entire drama happened at Purvi’s place. He also reveals that he married Purvi to protect her respect. Dadaji gets happy and feels proud of RV. Soon, he calls Purvi’s mother Prachi and decides to fix a meeting of the families. He also arranges a dinner date for Purvi and RV so that they can know each other before their marriage. Purvi agrees to go on a date with RV after Prachi gives her permission.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2632 8 January 2024 Written Episode Update

