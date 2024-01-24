Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Jasbeer to kidnap Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Jasbeer is sent out of the hall by the family members and the wedding ritual begin again. Prachi is asked to do the gathbandhan. However, she misses Ranbir and refuses to do it alone. But the family motivates her and soon she imagines Ranbir standing along with her and the two do Purvi and RV’s gathbandhan. Prachi gets emotional and cries.

Jasbeer yet again distract RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) wedding with his smart moves and tries to take Purvi along with him. However, Palki stops Purvi and gets suspicious about Jasbeer. Soon, she informs RV about the same and the latter learns that under the veil it is Jasbeer. In front of the family, RV exposes Jasbeer and asks him to lift the veil. However, it would turn out to be a dream

In the coming episode, Purvi and RV’s wedding begins. However, while, the couple is taking wedding vows, a guest at the mandap suffers heart attack and he falls on the floor. Soon, one of the pillars at the mandap also falls on Purvi but RV manages to hold it and save Purvi. Later, when everyone is busy in calling doctor and ambulance, Jasbeer comes and kidnaps Purvi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2648 23 January 2024 Written Episode Update

