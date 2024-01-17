Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi gets kidnapped instead of Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV and Purvi’s families gear up for their D-Day. Purvi’s sister Khushi is worried as her husband Armaan is not in favour of their wedding. On the other hand, Purvi gets ready as a bride and waits in her room. Soon, RV enters the room and gets mesmerized to see Purvi (Rachi Sharma) in red bridal dress. RV continues to stare Purvi and the latter blushes.

RV goes and gets ready as a groom and the baarat comes to the wedding venue. Purvi’s family welcome RV (Abrar Qazi) and his family. Later, Ranbir also attends the wedding but fails to see Prachi. While everyone starts dancing with the baarat, Ranbir and Prachi also dance beside each other but have a hit and miss moment. Ranbir and Prachi realize each other’s presence but fail to meet.

In the coming episode, Jasbeer learns about Purvi and RV’s wedding and gets angry. Jasbeer sends his goons to kidnap Purvi. However, the goons, who are dressed as females enter the venue. They find a girl in veil inside a room and misunderstand her to be Purvi. Soon, they make her unconscious and kidnap her. However, the girl who gets kidnapped is Khushi and not Purvi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2640 16 January 2024 Written Episode Update

