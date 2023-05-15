ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi’s search mission begins at Kohli house

The orphanage warden comes to Kohli mansion to look out for Khushi. Prachi and the warden search for Khushi in Pallavi’s room in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 May,2023 11:56:29
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ranbir takes Khushi for an ice cream date. The latter gets happy and enjoys her date with his father Ranbir. On the other hand, Prachi worries for Khushi. To cheer her up, Akshay decides to take her out. He brings Prachi to the same place where Ranbir is sitting with Khushi. However, they fail to see each other, and Ranbir takes Khushi home.

Prachi learns that Khushi is with Ranbir. She gets upset with Ranbir and thinks that Ranbir already knows the truth about Khushi being Panchi. Prachi comes to Kohli house and gets angry with Ranbir. Prachi also gets upset with Rhea for hiding the truth. Soon, Prachi reveals that she will be taking Khushi along with her. However, Ranbir tries to stop her, kicking her out of the house.

In the coming episode, Prachi informs the orphanage people about Khushi being hidden at Kohli house. The orphanage warden comes to Kohli mansion to look out for Khushi. Prachi and the warden search for Khushi in Pallavi’s room. Meanwhile, Khushi gets alerted about the search.

Will Khushi hide or will Prachi find her?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

