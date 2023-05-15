Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi’s search mission begins at Kohli house

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ranbir takes Khushi for an ice cream date. The latter gets happy and enjoys her date with his father Ranbir. On the other hand, Prachi worries for Khushi. To cheer her up, Akshay decides to take her out. He brings Prachi to the same place where Ranbir is sitting with Khushi. However, they fail to see each other, and Ranbir takes Khushi home.

Prachi learns that Khushi is with Ranbir. She gets upset with Ranbir and thinks that Ranbir already knows the truth about Khushi being Panchi. Prachi comes to Kohli house and gets angry with Ranbir. Prachi also gets upset with Rhea for hiding the truth. Soon, Prachi reveals that she will be taking Khushi along with her. However, Ranbir tries to stop her, kicking her out of the house.

In the coming episode, Prachi informs the orphanage people about Khushi being hidden at Kohli house. The orphanage warden comes to Kohli mansion to look out for Khushi. Prachi and the warden search for Khushi in Pallavi’s room. Meanwhile, Khushi gets alerted about the search.

Will Khushi hide or will Prachi find her?

