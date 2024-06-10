Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Monisha Spikes RV’s Drink, Purvi’s Life In Danger

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has seen interesting dramas in the past few days. As seen so far, Monisha takes RV (Abrar Qazi) on a date to celebrate their Love Anniversary, which Khushi oversees. Khushi asks Purvi (Rachi Sharma) if she knows RV’s whereabouts. Soon, Purvi calls RV, who tells her he is in a meeting, breaking Purvi’s heart. But she finds something fishy and comes to save RV.

In a surprising turn of events, in the upcoming episode, you will see Monisha surprise RV with sweet cake, music, and good food. Later, she ordered a special drink, which she had spiked to go close to the RV. However, even in a drunken state, RV asks Monisha to stay away from him. However, as RV’s state deteriorates, Monisha takes him to a room.

But before Monisha could do anything, Purvi came to save him. Later, she hides from Monisha. Soon, the hotel alarms that terrorists have attacked the place, so Monisha runs with RV, but Purvi calls RV for help as the terrorists have trapped her surrounded by bombs. It will be interesting to see whether RV will save Purvi and they will come close or whether Monisha will not let that happen.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).