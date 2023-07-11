Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Mihika refuse to participate in Teej rituals

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Ranbir participates in a game where the husbands are blindfolded and must identify their wives.

As the game progresses with other couples, it’s finally Ranbir’s turn to find Mihika. However, to everyone’s surprise, Ranbir mistakenly catches hold of Prachi’s hand instead of Mihika’s, leaving Prachi and the family members shocked.

In the coming episode, Prachi boldly confronts Akshay about their fake relationship during the Teej rituals. She firmly expresses that they cannot participate in the traditional Teej rasams as they are not real couple. Mihika, also involved in a fake relationship with Ranbir, refuses to contribute to the rituals.

OMG! Will the family learn about their relationship truth?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

