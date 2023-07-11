ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Mihika refuse to participate in Teej rituals

Prachi firmly expresses that they cannot participate in the traditional Teej rasams as they are not a real couple. Mihika, who is also involved in a fake relationship with Ranbir refuses to contribute in the rituals in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Jul,2023 11:49:35
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Mihika refuse to participate in Teej rituals

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Ranbir participates in a game where the husbands are blindfolded and must identify their wives.

As the game progresses with other couples, it’s finally Ranbir’s turn to find Mihika. However, to everyone’s surprise, Ranbir mistakenly catches hold of Prachi’s hand instead of Mihika’s, leaving Prachi and the family members shocked.

In the coming episode, Prachi boldly confronts Akshay about their fake relationship during the Teej rituals. She firmly expresses that they cannot participate in the traditional Teej rasams as they are not real couple. Mihika, also involved in a fake relationship with Ranbir, refuses to contribute to the rituals.

OMG! Will the family learn about their relationship truth?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

