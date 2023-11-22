Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Prachi arrives at KK’s doorstep

Kumkum Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Purvi (Rachi Sharma) getting caught in the fire mishap created by Jassi. We saw how RV (Abrar Qazi) saved her from getting caught in the fire. However, she went to the hospital to treat her wounds where she met her real father Ranbir (Krishna Kaul).

We wrote about how Krishna Kakkar talked about his past to Purvi. Purvi called him father and they shared a cute bond. Krishna told Purvi that he misses his family, and that he had a wife and a daughter, but his life got messed up after a brutal accident.

The coming episode will see Purvi witnessing more of RV’s goodness, when he will ask a child not to work and will give him money. We have written about how Purvi picked up the chit which had RV’s name written on it as her prospective suitor.

Now, we will see some edge-of-the-seat drama where Prachi will want to meet Kakkar as she needs to give him back his extra money. As we know, Purvi owed money to Krishna for the hospital charges, which Prachi will now want to repay. Prachi will go to Krishna’s doorstep and will ring the bell. Krishna will be in the house and will be about to open the door.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2587 21st November 2023 Written Episode Update

Prachi entered the hospital to look for Purvi. However, she had a hit-and-miss moment with Ranbir. Ranbir called and took care of Purvi and asked her to take care of herself.

Will Krishna see Prachi?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.