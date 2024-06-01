Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Prachi Refuses To Talk To Ranbir, Cries Bitterly

Zee TV’s popular show has seen major twists in the past few days. As seen so far, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) sees Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) at the party after 20 years, and she gets emotional. Ranbir was unaware of her presence. However, Prachi gets locked in the room, and her friend Tanisha asks Ranbir to help her come out.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Ranbir open the door and meet Prachi, where they both get emotional and hug each other. However, Prachi can’t forget Ranbir’s mistake, and she runs away and locks herself in a room. At the same time, Ranbir follows Prachi and asks her to open the door and talk to him. But Prachi begs him to go away as she can’t lose her friend Tanisha, and if she comes to know the truth, she will be hurt. On the other hand, Ranbir requests to listen to him for once and forget to think about others. However, Prachi couldn’t understand what to do, and she cried bitterly while Ranbir kept trying to talk to her.

It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds and how it improves Prachi and Ranbir’s lives.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).