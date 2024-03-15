Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi and RV leave the haunted haveli

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV plays a smart game. He plays the police siren in his phone which alerts the goons. They get scared hearing the siren and run away. Purvi thanks god and mentions how the police came on the right time. However, RV reveals to her that it was him who save her from goons.

Purvi and RV continue to walk to find a safe place to stay. They try to get lift but fails to get one. Later, Purvi and RV manage to reach an old haveli, however, they find it spooky. RV purposely scares Purvi. Later, RV calls his mother and informs her about getting a lift and reaching a resort. RV’s mother informs Monisha about the same and she gets upset.

In the coming episode, RV asks Purvi to spend the night in the haveli. However, Purvi feels someone’s presence in the haveli and warns RV about the same. However, RV refuses to listen to her and sleeps. Meanwhile, Purvi fails to sleep and goes in the hall. She witnesses a man scaring her, she shouts for help. RV comes and fights with the man. Soon, the two leave the haunted haveli.

