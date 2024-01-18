Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi and RV’s romantic dance before wedding

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV goes and gets ready as a groom and the baarat comes to the wedding venue. Purvi’s family welcome RV (Abrar Qazi) and his family. Later, Ranbir also attends the wedding but fails to see Prachi. While everyone starts dancing with the baarat, Ranbir and Prachi also dance beside each other but have a hit and miss moment. Ranbir and Prachi realize each other’s presence but fail to meet.

Jasbeer learns about Purvi and RV’s wedding and gets angry. Jasbeer sends his goons to kidnap Purvi. However, the goons, who are dressed as females enter the venue. They find a girl in veil inside a room and misunderstand her to be Purvi. Soon, they make her unconscious and kidnap her. However, the girl who gets kidnapped is Khushi and not Purvi (Rachi Sharma).

In the coming episode, Purvi and RV come to the hall. The families welcome the bride and groom and praises their look. Purvi and RV also come together for a romantic dance and their chemistry shine in their dance performance. Meanwhile, Shaurya, Palki and Shanaya also become guest at the wedding. Shaurya and Palki dance along with Purvi and RV.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2641 17 January 2024 Written Episode Update

