Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi expresses thoughts on her ‘perfect man’

Kumkum Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen the shocking incident where RV (Abrar Qazi) put the engagement ring on Purvi (Rachi Sharma) without knowing that it was an engagement ring. We saw how RV confessed about it to his grandfather. The elderly man told RV that if he was destined to be with the girl, he will surely be.

We saw how Purvi kept talking about her future husband and had even picked up a chit that read RV’s name and not Ashutosh. On the other hand, there have been hit and miss events between Krishna and Prachi.

The coming episode will see Purvi talking about her life partner and how she visualizes the man to be. Purvi will tell that she does not see a person with a large car and a big house being her husband. Instead she will want a normal lifestyle, a person who will be with her as her soulmate.

On the other hand, RV will be left wondering about him putting the ring on Purvi’s hand.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2590 24th November 2023 Written Episode Update

Krishna met Purvi yet again, where Purvi told him that she was going to get engaged. Krishna was happy for her.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.