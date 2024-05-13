Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi Gets Jailed, Manisha Makes Fun Of Her

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has seen many twists in the last few episodes. As seen so far, Prachi (Ranchi Sharma) was in a tough spot when her house owner asked her to leave. Monisha smartly trapped Purvi in smuggling fake notes.

In the upcoming episode, you will see nail-biting drama as Monisha, with her cunning plan, traps Purvi. After the grandmother’s accident, Harleen asks Purvi to bring the suitcase full of money to the hospital. Soon, Purvi takes the suitcase and comes to the hospital. But on the way, Monisha changes the real notes suitcase with a fake notes suitcase. Purvi pays all the bills at the hospital counter.

Later, the hospital staff calls the police and gets Purvi arrested for smuggling fake notes. The police officers lock Purvi in the jail, where she keeps sobbing. Soon, Monisha comes and tells her that Harleen has come to help her, but she is just teasing Purvi. This was all Monisha’s plan. While Purvi looks for the housemates, she finds no one in her support as all the members think that grandmother’s accident happened because of Purvi.

Purvi’s in-laws don’t come to rescue her, but Prachi comes to the jail to see Purvi and help her get out of there. Purvi is eagerly waiting for RV (Abrar Qazi) to come and help her.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).