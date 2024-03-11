Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi gets kidnapped by goons in jungle

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Prachi asks the manager to check CCTV footage and find out the reality. The truth comes out and Trishna gets saved. On the other hand, Monisha asks RV to cancel his honeymoon anyhow, she asks RV to asks a client to keep the meeting tomorrow. RV plans to fix the meeting with Ranbir. However, Ranbir learns that RV is arranging the meeting so that his honeymoon plan with Purvi gets cancelled. He refuses to keep the meeting as he considers Purvi as his daughter.

Dadi ji gifts Purvi lingerie for her honeymoon and the latter gets shocked. Later, RV and Purvi start packing as they are forced to go to the honeymoon. As RV and Purvi leave for their honeymoon, Monisha gets angry. Later, while RV drives his car from a dense jungle, his car’s fuel gets over and RV and Purvi both get stranded on an empty road. RV and Purvi are forced to walk to the nearest petrol station.

In the coming episode, Purvi straggles to walk because of her heels and gets tired. Initially, RV decides to lift her in his arms. However, he later refuses to do so and asks her to walk alone and come. Meanwhile, RV heads ahead. Soon, he fails to see Purvi behind and gets worried. It is reveals that Purvi is kidnapped by few goons in the jugle.

