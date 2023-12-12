Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi sneaks out of the trial room

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV decides to take his grandmother and mother for shopping. Meanwhile, Purvi and Ashutosh along with Ashutosh’s mother come to the same shopping mall. Purvi selects a few dresses and goes to the trail room. Meanwhile, RV unaware about the same enters the same trial room in which Purvi is there and soon the two get stuck inside the room.

RV and Purvi find ways of coming out of the trial room but Ashutosh and his mother stand outside. Soon, RV’s mother comes and informs them that RV is in the room. Ashutosh and his mother get shocked and informs her that Purvi is in the room. Soon, RV calls his mother and Ashutosh gets shocked to know that RV is in the room. Ashutosh’s mother mention that Purvi and RV are together in the room.

In the coming episode, Purvi and RV worry about being caught. However, Purvi asks Diya for help. Soon, Diya and Yug join hands to help the duo. While Diya and Yug create drama at the mall by getting involved in a fight, Purvi sneaks out of the trial room.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2565 11 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.