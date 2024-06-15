Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Purvi Tries To Save RV, Monisha Gets Jealous

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting dramas in the last few days. According to the previous episode, RV gets stuck in a hotel among terrorists who trap him as a hostage. One of the goons gets hurt, and to treat him, the goons demand that a nurse be sent. Purvi then decides to disguise herself as a nurse and enter the hotel. She comes with a dressing tray and a gun hidden in her hand.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Purvi enter the hotel, worried. She tries to be strong and hides the gun from the goons. One of the goons orders Purvi to treat their member. While the other suggests Purvi take their man into the room to treat, upon which RV raises a question. RV worries about Purvi’s safety, but the goons don’t listen to RV.

On the other hand, Harleen scolds the policeman for sending Purvi as a nurse to the hotel, saying that she will ruin the situation. Monisha gets jealous of Purvi and expresses her worry that Purvi might drag herself into problems and also RV. It will be interesting to see how Purvi manages to save RV.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).