Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi’s hit and miss moments in the house

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi goes to see RV and bumps into Ranbir. Soon, Ranbir decides to help her to save RV. Purvi and Ranbir reach the spot and witness RV being injured. Purvi breaks down and takes him to the hospital along with Ranbir. However, they face huge traffic on the road and Ranbir decides to call the doctor at his house.

Ranbir takes RV to his house for the treatment and Purvi also accompany them. Doctor checks RV while Purvi gets emotional. Soon, Purvi calls her mother and informs her about RV’s accident. She also further informs Prachi that Jasbeer was responsible for RV accident. Prachi feels her daughter needs her hence she decides to go to KK aka Ranbir’s house. RV wakes up which makes Purvi happy. Soon, the doorbell rings and Purvi rushes to bring her mother.

In the coming episode, Prachi enters Ranbir’s house however they fail to see each other. Later Purvi takes Prachi to meet RV and the former asks RV to take of himself. She also decides to prepare special kadha for him and goes to the kitchen. Though Ranbir enters the kitchen but fails to see Prachi. Yet again they have hit and miss moments in the house.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2614 20 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.