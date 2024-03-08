Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir foils RV’s honeymoon cancellation plan

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Monisha also takes away RV along with her which makes Prachi doubt about RV and Monisha’s relationship. However, Purvi tries to divert her mother’s mind. Monisha gets angry at RV for agreeing to go to the honeymoon. She questions RV whether he loves her or not. Soon, he gives answers to her questions. Later, Monisha asks RV to cancel his honeymoon with Purvi. While RV and Monisha talk, Purvi overhears their conversation and gets angry.

Prachi and Diya go for shopping wherein they bump into Trishna, she comes to shop for her wedding. Later, while Trishna heads out post her shopping, the manager finds out that Trishna has stolen a dupatta. Soon, the shop manager calls the police and informs the guards to catch Trishna. However, the latter claims to be innocent. Prachi witnesses the entire drama and stops the manager from blaming Trishna without proofs. Prachi asks the manager to check CCTV footage and find out the reality. The truth comes out and Trishna gets saved.

In the coming episode, Monisha asks RV to cancel his honeymoon anyhow, she asks RV to asks a client to keep the meeting tomorrow. RV plans to fix the meeting with Ranbir. However, Ranbir learns that RV is arranging the meeting so that his honeymoon plan with Purvi gets cancelled. He refuses to keep the meeting as he considers Purvi as his daughter.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2689 7 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Trishna heads out post her shopping, the manager finds out that Trishna has stolen a dupatta. Prachi witnesses the entire drama and stops the manager from blaming Trishna without proofs.