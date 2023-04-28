Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Khushi being his daughter

Ranbir learns about Khushi being his daughter in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ranbir and Prachi get worried for Khushi. The doctor informs that Khushi needs blood; her blood group is AB negative. He further reveals that the blood bank does not contain this blood group. Soon, Ranbir informs the doctor that his blood group matches with Khushi, and he will donate his blood to save the young girl.

Ranbir goes to the washroom and bumps into the doctor. Ranbir connects the dots and decides to take a step. Ranbir asks the doctor to do his DNA test. He asks to check if it matches Khushi’s DNA. Ranbir wishes to find out his connection with Khushi.

In the coming episode, Ranbir gets the DNA test done and also gets his hands on the reports. Meanwhile, the hospital nurse also decides to match Prachi and Khushi’s DNA. Ranbir reads his report, which reveals that Khushi is his daughter, as their DNA matches. On the other hand, Prachi’s DNA also matches Khushi’s.

Will Ranbir and Prachi finally reunite with their daughter Khushi aka Panchi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.