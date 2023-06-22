Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Mihika being Akshay’s sister

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Aryan assumes that Akshay is Ranbir and brings him back. Akshay comes to the wedding dais. Ranbir sees Akshay and Prachi getting married and cries. Later, Ranbir tells Prachi he has not married Rhea and asks her to accompany him. However, she chooses Akshay over him. Later, Prachi’s farewell ceremony takes place. An inebriated Ranbir drives and imagines Prachi standing in front of him.

Visakha gets Prachi to do the welcoming ritual, but she misses Ranbir. Later, Visakha questions a distracted Prachi. Lost in thoughts of Ranbir, Prachi messes up the ‘Griha Pravesh’ rituals, which angers Vishakha. Akshay pacifies Vishakha. Meanwhile, Rhea asks Pallavi to get her married to Ranbir. Pallavi makes a promise to Rhea. Akshay’s sister, Mihika, gets stranded on the side of the road, and Ranbir comes to her rescue. Prachi remembers her time with Ranbir and the memories she spent with him.

In the coming episode, Ranbir falls unconscious, and Mihika brings him home. Meanwhile, Prachi feels Ranbir’s presence around him. Ranbir soon gets conscious and questions Mihika about his presence at her house. While she talks about it, Ranbir gets to know that Mihika is Akshay’s sister. He starts behaving weirdly with her.

OMG! Will Mihika learn about Ranbir and Prachi’s past?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

