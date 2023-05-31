Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea creates a rift between Ranbir and Prachi

Loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is giving audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. Audiences have already seen Ranbir finds Prachi in the water tank and saves her life. Ranbir decides to stay beside Prachi to care for her. Kohli family, too, supports Ranbir’s decision. Meanwhile, Rhea learns about Ranbir’s care for Prachi and gets angry. Rhea feels jealous and decides to win Ranbir. She promises to create such a situation that forces Ranbir to marry her.

Akshay meets Prachi after he learns about her kidnapping incident. Prachi shares her ordeal about Khushi with him. Soon, Akshay makes a promise to Prachi. He tells Prachi that even if Ranbir wants Khushi, he will get Khushi in the house for her within a day. He promises to reunite her with her daughter Khushi.

In the coming episode, Ranbir, Rhea, and Pallavi visit Prachi’s house as Pallavi’s forgets her bangles at Prachi’s house. Soon, Rhea asks Ranbir to let Khushi stay with Prachi. Ranbir gets angry at Rhea for her statement. Prachi overhears their conversation and learns that Ranbir doesn’t want Khushi to stay with her. Soon, an argument takes place between Dadi, Pallavi, Prachi, and Ranbir. This is Rhea’s plan to create a rift between Prachi and Ranbir.

Will Rhea’s plan work?

