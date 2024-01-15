Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV gets mesmerized to see Purvi in bridal dress

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi and RV go to a restaurant for their dinner date. At the venue, Purvi and RV come close as they perform a romantic dance together. Amidst this, RV’s school friend visits to same venue. In drunk state his friend tries to come close to RV. However, RV handles the situation in front of Purvi and the latter gets impressed by him. Later, RV also goes down on his knees and proposes Purvi.

Purvi (Rachi Sharma) reveals to RV (Abrar Qazi) that he is a very good human being and she is not good like him. However, RV mentions that she is also a very good human being and asks if she wants to become his life partner, to which Purvi agrees. Soon, the families learn about their decision and RV’s family visits Purvi’s house with shagun. They make Purvi wear a bangle and finalizes their marriage.

In the coming episode, RV and Purvi’s families gear up for their D-Day. Purvi’s sister Khushi is worried as her husband Armaan is not in favour of their wedding. On the other hand, Purvi gets ready as a bride and waits in her room. Soon, RV enters the room and gets mesmerized to see Purvi in red bridal dress. RV continues to stare Purvi and the latter blushes.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2638 14 January 2024 Written Episode Update

