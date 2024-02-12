Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV’s fiancée Monisha learns about his wedding with Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, the Malhotra family asks Purvi to get ready for her muh-dikhai rasam. While Purvi is getting ready, she gets a call from her mother which makes her happy. However, RV’s Bhabhi asks Purvi to maintain a distance from her family which upsets Purvi. Later, she takes Purvi down for muh-dikhai ceremony. However, Khushi, who worried for her sister, comes to Malhotra house.

Soon, Khushi comes face to face with Malhotra family, with whom she had done wrong in past. Khushi witnesses Purvi sitting on the sofa for the rasam and goes to speak to her. However, RV manages to hint the servant to drop juice on Khushi’s saree. Soon, Khushi goes to the washroom to clean it. RV follows her and threatens to not reveal the truth to Purvi. RV reveals the intimate photos of them and warns Khushi to keep her mouth shut.

In the coming episode, Khushi leaves the house without telling Purvi (Rachi Sharma) the truth. Later, a new girl enters the house and gets surprised seeing the decoration and a bride. This new girl turns out to be RV’s fiancée Monisha. She learns that RV married Purvi. When angry Monisha confronts RV, the latter reveals that Purvi is Khushi’s sister and he married her to seek revenge from Khushi. Monisha understands RV and support him in his plan.

