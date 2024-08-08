Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Purvi To Divorce RV, Neha To Become New Bride

Ekta Kapoor, under her banner Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. The audience sees major drama in the lives of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV (Abrar Qazi), and now you will see a major twist. Harleen warns Purvi that if she cannot prove RV innocent during the press conference, she will have to leave the house. In contrast, Monisha plans a new conspiracy with Neha and Jassie. Monisha plans to bring Neha to the press conference to create a new drama.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi and RV enjoy romantic moments together. Before sleeping, Purvi questions RV if he trusts her, which RV agrees to. Then Purvi reveals that if he trusts her, she will make a surprising announcement during the press conference tomorrow, leaving RV curious.

Purvi and RV came for the press conference, and Neha (Netra) joined them. Purvi makes a shocking statement that he will give divorce to her husband RV, leaving RV in a state of disbelief. Further, Purvi reveals that she will get RV married to Netra, surprising Neha simultaneously.

It will be interesting to see whether Purvi’s plan will work or not.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).