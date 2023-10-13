Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay and Mihika’s jealousy takes a dark turn, Ashok worried 

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Ranbir tries to tell the police that he can never kill Prachi and in fact, he saves her and gets her admitted. However, Akshay continues to accuse Ranbir and asks the police to arrest Ranbir. Just before the arrest, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) makes a request to the police inspector. He agrees to cooperate but tells the inspector to let him stay until Prachi regains consciousness. Akshay asks the police to take Ranbir away.

Mihika loses her temper with Akshay after learning about Ranbir’s arrest. Prachi overhears their conversation and learns about Ranbir’s arrest and talks to Akshay to withdraw his complaint. Akshay agrees to do so for Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). Soon, he gets to the police station and withdraws the complaint and Ranbir gets bail.

In the coming episode, Ranbir returns home and Prachi greets him. Soon, Mihika gets jealous pushes Prachi away, and hugs Ranbir. Later, when Prachi goes to rest in her room and Ranbir goes to check on her Akshay witnesses their close moments. Akshay and Mihika both get jealous and decide to take extreme steps. Ashok learns about his children’s sinister plans and calls the doctor. The latter reveals Akshay and Mihika turning into those evil persons who they were seven years ago. Ashok fears for his children Akshay and Mihika.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2560 13th October 2023 Written Episode Update

What is the secret behind Mihika and Akshay’s mental problems?