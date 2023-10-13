Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay and Mihika’s jealousy takes a dark turn, Ashok worried 

Akshay and Mihika both get jealous and decide to take extreme steps. Ashok learns about his children’s sinister plans and calls the doctor in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Oct,2023 16:22:53
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay and Mihika’s jealousy takes a dark turn, Ashok worried  861044

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Ranbir tries to tell the police that he can never kill Prachi and in fact, he saves her and gets her admitted. However, Akshay continues to accuse Ranbir and asks the police to arrest Ranbir. Just before the arrest, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) makes a request to the police inspector. He agrees to cooperate but tells the inspector to let him stay until Prachi regains consciousness. Akshay asks the police to take Ranbir away.

Mihika loses her temper with Akshay after learning about Ranbir’s arrest. Prachi overhears their conversation and learns about Ranbir’s arrest and talks to Akshay to withdraw his complaint. Akshay agrees to do so for Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). Soon, he gets to the police station and withdraws the complaint and Ranbir gets bail.

In the coming episode, Ranbir returns home and Prachi greets him. Soon, Mihika gets jealous pushes Prachi away, and hugs Ranbir. Later, when Prachi goes to rest in her room and Ranbir goes to check on her Akshay witnesses their close moments. Akshay and Mihika both get jealous and decide to take extreme steps. Ashok learns about his children’s sinister plans and calls the doctor. The latter reveals Akshay and Mihika turning into those evil persons who they were seven years ago. Ashok fears for his children Akshay and Mihika.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2560 13th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Akshay and Mihika both get jealous and decide to take extreme steps. Ashok learns about his children’s sinister plans and calls the doctor.

What is the secret behind Mihika and Akshay’s mental problems?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

I love the hills and beaches: Keerti Nagpure 861056
I love the hills and beaches: Keerti Nagpure
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi plans to kidnap Preeta 861024
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi plans to kidnap Preeta
Exclusive: Jasmine Avasia to enter Zee TV's Meet 861009
Exclusive: Jasmine Avasia to enter Zee TV’s Meet
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka to KILL newlywed Lakshmi and Rishi 860994
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka to KILL newlywed Lakshmi and Rishi
Meet serial: Shagun spoils Sumeet and Shlok’s haldi ceremony 860807
Meet serial: Shagun spoils Sumeet and Shlok’s haldi ceremony
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi insists Akshay to withdraws complaint, Ranbir gets bail    860779
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi insists Akshay to withdraw complaint, Ranbir gets bail   

Latest Stories

Pool Party: Nia Sharma Dances In Hot Yellow Monokini In Dubai Vacation 861006
Pool Party: Nia Sharma Dances In Hot Yellow Monokini In Dubai Vacation
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors' Doree 861051
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors’ Doree
Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold In Red Bralette And Slit Skirt, Divya Agarwal Says 'Hayeee..' 861004
Shweta Tiwari Goes Bold In Red Bralette And Slit Skirt, Divya Agarwal Says ‘Hayeee..’
Glam on go! Aisha & Neha Sharma’s weekend makeover [Photos] 860976
Glam on go! Aisha & Neha Sharma’s weekend makeover [Photos]
Junooniyatt update: Jordan tries to kill Jahaan by suffocating him in a bathtub 861013
Junooniyatt update: Jordan tries to kill Jahaan by suffocating him in a bathtub
Elle Beauty Awards: Shanaya Kapoor shines in sequin Michael Kors outfit, Ananya Panday goes divine in black gown 860973
Elle Beauty Awards: Shanaya Kapoor shines in sequin Michael Kors outfit, Ananya Panday goes divine in black gown
Read Latest News